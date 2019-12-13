Malawi: Lightning Kills 6 in Chikwawa

Lighting has struck and killed a 44-year-old person in Chikwawa, bringing the death toll of those struck by lightning to six since Wednesday.

Chikwawa police spokesperson Foster Benjamin has confirmed of the deaths due to lightning.

He said three of the victims were struck by the lighting while in their gardens whilst the three others took shelter under trees when it was raining.

Benjamin has since advised people to avoid taking shelter under trees when it is raining, saying lightning strikes tallest objects in an area.

Most of the victims hail from chief Ngabu's area in the district.