Malawi: Teams Threaten to Pull Out of Simso Premier League

Dust is refusing to settle in the northern region SIMSO Premier League as some teams have levelled fresh allegations on maladministration and mismanagement of the league thereby threatening to pull out with only few weeks to wind up the season.

Masiya Nyasulu: We are under pressure to wind up the season

Ekwendeni Hammers is topping the seventeen team league with 63 points from 28 games while Baka City and Rumphi United are on position two and three respectively, with 61 points each from 29 games but Baka City has a better goal difference.

Rumphi United and Baka City officials feel the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) is favouring Ekwendeni Hammers and have since threatened to withdraw from the league.

Rumphi United Chairperson, Chiza Duncan Mkandawire, said his side and Baka City have been given so many fixtures while Hammers were resting.

"The organisers are doing everything possible to make sure Hammers are champions. We are not satisfied with the way these people are running the league. We have written them on the same and if they don't respond accordingly, we might decide to call it quits with this league.

"These people are crooks in my view and I wonder why they are vying for positions at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM). They will surely ruin Malawi football if they get positions at FAM," Mkandawire charged.

Baka City has also penned NRFA to review fixtures for this weekend as they feel they are being punished with so many games while Hammers are resting to deliberately tire them so that they eventually face Hammers with heavy and tired legs.

Team Manager for Baka City, Alfred Zungu, confirmed writing to NRFA.

"We have written them indeed. We are complaining that what we were promised at the review meeting after the first round is not being implemented. We demanded equal playing opportunities but what we see now is that the playing field is not at all level. One team is being hugely favoured.

"If they don't assist us after this letter, it will be difficult for us to continue playing these games because it is ceasing to be a competition. The organisers have a team they want to push into the super league," retorted Zungu.

NRFA General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, acknowledged receipt of a letter from Baka City.

"We have seen the letter. We are under pressure to wind up the season. As executive, we shall look into the complaints and see how best we can address the issues concerned in the letter," Nyasulu said.

Nyasulu is seeking an executive member post at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) elections to take place in Mangochi this Saturday while his Chairperson, Lameck Khonje, is challenging the incumbent Second Vice President, Othaniell Hara.