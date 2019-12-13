Malawi: Utm Says No Peace Talks Before Verdict On Malawi Election Case - 'Ansah, MEC Must Go!'

12 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

UTM Party, first petitioner in the presidential election nullification case, has made it crystal clear that it will not go to the negotiation table with government before the Constitutional Court makes its determination on judgement on the landmark case.

Chilima: Led UTM team to meet PAC mediation officias

The party, through its president Saulos Klaus Chilima, has also put its foot down insisting that another condition for the peace talks is to have chairperson for the Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) Jane Ansah and the entire commission to resign.

Chilima told Public Affairs Committee (PAC) officials that it was abandoning the quasi-religious body initiated peace talks.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga said soon after PAC officials Thursday in Lilongwe that the party has arrived at the decision to wait for the verdict of the high-profile presidential election case.

"We have also told PAC that we want Dr. Jane Ansah and the whole commission to resign," said Malunga.

Chilima led the UTM team to meet PAC officials just hours after the quasi-religious body met Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and a day after meeting Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera.

One of PAC mediators Clifford Matonga said the religious body will not give up but engage UTM to continue with the talks.

"This is the position of the party so far. No peace talks until the court ruling is delivered and Justice Ansah has resigned alongside her commissioners," said Malunga.

Meanwhile, both UTM and MCP, second petitioner in the case, have delivered their submissions to both the court and respondents.

What remains now is that on 19th and 20th December the court will reconvene for a final show down before five Judges make their ruling within 45 days from 21st December.

The election case ruling is not expected until early 2020.

