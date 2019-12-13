Malawi: Rainwater Flood Kamuzu Central Hospital - Patients Evacuated

12 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Patients in one of the wards at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe had a big surprise Thursday when rainwater flooded their ward.

Rainwater flooded hospital ward

Patients in Ward 4A at the main referral hospital could be seen to be helpless in a video clip that is circulating in social media platforms.

Hospital officials said the hospital evacuated some patients from the makeshift extension of the ward until the rains stopped.

KCH director Jonathan Ngoma said the rainwater evaded the ward after a clogged gutter on corridor roof failed to contain the water.

He said the water was then erroneously directed into the ward, flooding it.

