Kenya/Tanzania: Junior Starlets Seek Redemption Against Tanzania

13 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Kenya will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they play Tanzania in their third match of the Cecafa Under-17 Women's Challenge Cup at Njeru Technical Centre in Jinja on Friday.

Kenya wrote an emphatic statement of intent when they crushed Djibouti 14-0 in their opening match on Monday only to struggle to come from behind to hold Eritrea to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

"The team has played well so far and we hope to continue with the same pace. We have not played against all these teams before and that is what makes this competition more challenging but I'm sure the experience will take us a long way," said Junior Starlets coach Jackeline Juma.

Tanzania are also on four points but have an inferior goal difference having breezed past Eritrea in their opening match with a whopping 5-0 win but recorded a painful 3-3 draw against Burundi at the same venue.

Kenya will be banking on Voila Khalai, Fasila Adhiambo and Anna Arusi who scored 13 goals among them in the Djibouti opener.

In other matches on Friday, bottom of the table Djibouti will be seeking to get their first win of the tournament when they play Burundi from 11am. The last match of the day will see hosts Uganda entertain Eritrea from 4pm.

The tournament is funded by world football governing body, Fifa.

FIXTURES (all matches at Njeru Technical Centre)

Djibouti v Burundi- 11am

Kenya v Tanzania- 1:30pm

Eritrea v Uganda- 4pm

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

