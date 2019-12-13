Kenya: Marathon Star Bags State Award

13 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday feted marathoner Mary Jepkosgei Keitany with the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) award during the Jamhuri Day celebrations garden party at State House, Nairobi.

Keitany, 37, is a four-time New York Marathon champion and has a personal best of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 01 seconds set in April 2017 during the London Marathon.

Her PB is the world record for the women only marathon. The world record for the mixed gender, 2:14:04, is held by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei which she set in this year's Chicago Marathon.

Keitany - who has won the London Marathon thrice in 2011,2012 and 2017 - represented Kenya in the 2012 London Olympics where she finished fourth in a time of 2:23:56.

The mother of two finished second in New York this year to miss out on a historic fifth title. The race was won by Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2:23:32.

Keitany becomes the second marathon star to be recognised by Uhuru after world men's marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge who was feted with Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) award during Mashujaa Day celebrations in October.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.