Kenya: Marathon Star Bags State Award

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday feted marathoner Mary Jepkosgei Keitany with the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) award during the Jamhuri Day celebrations garden party at State House, Nairobi.

Keitany, 37, is a four-time New York Marathon champion and has a personal best of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 01 seconds set in April 2017 during the London Marathon.

Her PB is the world record for the women only marathon. The world record for the mixed gender, 2:14:04, is held by Kenya's Brigid Kosgei which she set in this year's Chicago Marathon.

Keitany - who has won the London Marathon thrice in 2011,2012 and 2017 - represented Kenya in the 2012 London Olympics where she finished fourth in a time of 2:23:56.

The mother of two finished second in New York this year to miss out on a historic fifth title. The race was won by Joyciline Jepkosgei in 2:23:32.

Keitany becomes the second marathon star to be recognised by Uhuru after world men's marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge who was feted with Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (E.G.H.) award during Mashujaa Day celebrations in October.