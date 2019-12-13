South Africa: Please Call Me Inventor Wants Vodacom to Come Clean On Revenue

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Nkosana Makate has launched a court application to compel Vodacom to disclose how much profits it generated from the Please Call Me service. He wants to use this information to determine how much money he is entitled to.

The inventor of Please Call Me, Nkosana Makate, is back in court to compel Vodacom to disclose information relating to the revenue that the service has generated, which will be central to his compensation talks with the telecommunications giant.

Makate, who has battled Vodacom in court for more than a decade for compensation for his idea that gave rise to the Please Call Me service, has accused the company's CEO, Shameel Joosub, of deliberately withholding information about the lucrativeness of the service. Please Call Me enables a user without airtime to send a text to be called back by another subscriber.

In court papers submitted at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday 12 December, Makate said:

"The CEO [Joosub] unreasonably condoned Vodacom's refusal to disclose the revenue earned by Vodacom through Please Call Me... All the relevant information is therefore readily available, and the withholding of such information should be seen as a perpetuation of Vodacom's deceit to diminish my claim."

A...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

