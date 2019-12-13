Zimbabwe Records Decrease in Infant Mortality Rate

13 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

Zimbabwe has recorded a decrease in the under-five mortality rate in the last five years as compared to the previous period, findings by the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MISC) Findings have revealed.

The child mortality rate is the probability of dying between birth and exactly five years of age expressed per 1000 live births.

Presenting the findings Thursday, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) director general Taguma Mahonde said that there has been a decrease in neonatal, infant and under five mortality rate during the period under review.

"From the MICS conducted in 2019 neonatal, infant and under-five mortality rates for the five year period preceding the survey were 32 deaths per 1,000 live births, 47 deaths per 1,000 live births and 65 deaths per 1,000 live births, respectively.

"The maternal mortality ratio for the 7 years preceding the survey was 462 deaths per 100 000 live births in Zimbabwe," he said.

Survey coordinator Handrick Chigiji added; "Infant mortality rate dropped from 50 deaths per 1000 live births to 47 deaths per 1000 live births in 2019.

"Neonatal mortality rate compared to the research of 2015, increased from 29 deaths per 1000 live births to 32 in 2019.

"Post neonatal mortality rate dropped from 21 deaths per 1000 live births to 14 per 1000 deaths

"Post neonatal mortality rate dropped from 21 deaths per 1000 live births to 14 deaths per 1000 live deaths.

"Children under 5 mortality dropped from 69 deaths per 1000 live births to 65 deaths per 1000 live births."

Neonatal mortality rate is the number of neonates dying before reaching 28 days of age, per 1,000 live births in a given year.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Health
Children
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.