Nigeria: Borno Governor Supports Police Recruits, Civilian JTF, Vigilantes

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has visited the 350 indigenes of the state, who are currently undergoing police recruitment training at the Borno State Police College, Maiduguri.

Kanem Trust gathered that the governor, while interacting with the recruits, understood that 513 Kano indigenes were also undergoing same training at the College.

He, therefore, directed that the same support be extended to those from Kano State.

"There is no distinction in whatever form between Kano and Borno states," he said, urging the participants to be good ambassadors of their respective states.

In another development, Governor Zulum had visited Dusuman village of Jere Local Government Area of the state, where Boko Haram attacks were recently repelled by the Nigerian military.

During the visit, the Governor donated four security patrol vehicles to hunters and the Civilian JTF in order to complement the effort of the military.

