Nigeria: Minimum Wage - NLC Gives 32 Governors Dec 31 Deadline

13 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Shehu Usman

The Nigeria Labour Congress yesterday gave December 31, 2019 deadline to 32 state governors to either pay the N30, 000 new minimum wage or risk an industrial action.

The deadline was contained in a communique by NLC President Ayuba Wabba, General Secretary Emmanuel Ugbuaja and other labour leaders issued after a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja yesterday on the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage Act which came into effect on April 18, 2019. According to the communique, only Kaduna, Kebbi, Lagos, and Adamawa States are currently paying the new wage.

It said while Jigawa had concluded negotiations; Borno, Abia, Kano, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Niger, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi, Katsina and Zamfara States had constituted negotiating committees on the consequential adjustments for workers' salaries.

It said Bauchi, Yobe, Rivers, Benue, Gombe, Kwara, Imo, Osun, Ekiti, Oyo, Anambra, Taraba, Cross River, Ogun, Enugu, Nassarawa, Plateau, Kogi and Delta States were yet to set up negotiation committees. The NLC urged the affected states to conclude negotiations by December 31.

