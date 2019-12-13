South Africa: Universal Health Coverage Means Leave No One Behind

analysis

At the root of primary healthcare is the involvement of the community and 'this idea of social solidarity, that we need to look after those who need help the most'.

"When I was a student, it was 'health for all' by the year 2000," recalled Steve Reid, a primary health care professor at the University of Cape Town. speaking to an audience of about 30 people from the healthcare sector.

"Then the goalposts shifted and it became universal health coverage by 2030 and I hope in 2030 we don't have to shift the goalposts again."

The group had gathered at Erin Hall in Rondebosch to mark Universal Health Coverage Day on Thursday. Reid, programme director of the event, highlighted the importance of bringing primary healthcare into the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in South Africa.

"Primary healthcare really means health for all" Reid said. "It means no one left behind."

The care that Reid is referring to is a model for how to...