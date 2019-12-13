South Africa: Universal Health Coverage Means Leave No One Behind

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Aisha Abdool Karim

At the root of primary healthcare is the involvement of the community and 'this idea of social solidarity, that we need to look after those who need help the most'.

"When I was a student, it was 'health for all' by the year 2000," recalled Steve Reid, a primary health care professor at the University of Cape Town. speaking to an audience of about 30 people from the healthcare sector.

"Then the goalposts shifted and it became universal health coverage by 2030 and I hope in 2030 we don't have to shift the goalposts again."

The group had gathered at Erin Hall in Rondebosch to mark Universal Health Coverage Day on Thursday. Reid, programme director of the event, highlighted the importance of bringing primary healthcare into the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill in South Africa.

"Primary healthcare really means health for all" Reid said. "It means no one left behind."

The care that Reid is referring to is a model for how to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.