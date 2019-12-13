Zimbabwe: Zim Moto-X Summer Series Moves a Gear Up

THE 2019 Zimbabwe Summer Series moves a gear up tonight with the staging of the second Supercross race meeting at Donnybrook Park in Harare.

The Zimbabwe Summer Series is a three-day annual dirt bike riding event which is held during the second week of December and it marks the end of the motocross season in this country. This exciting motorcycling competition opened with the first of its two Supercross (night racing) events on Wednesday and tonight witnesses the second Supercross action before the series closes with a full day of some motocross racing on Sunday at Donnybrook.

The opening day of this year's Zimbabwe Summer Series witnessed some high octane Supercross racing in which top riders from this country and the visiting bikers from South Africa went shoulder to shoulder as they fought for the top step on the podium in the different classes that they competed in.

Wednesday night was filled with all the thrills and spills racing can offer.

Supercross is a very fast and exciting sport with riders showing off their talents and fancy footwork over the huge jumps.

There was an ongoing battle in every heat for first place between the top three MX1 riders -- Maddy Malan and Tristan Purdon from South Africa and Zimbabwe's champion rider Jayden Ashwell. Zimbabwe's top junior riders Daiyaan "D" Manuel and Tristan Grainger were also neck and neck through their heats in the 125cc Class while Emmanuel Bako had to settle for second place overall in the 85cc Class but he hopes to up his game in tonight's second Supercross race meeting. Young Emile Croisette was flying high in the 65cc Class while Brody Bircher took first place in the 50cc Class.

All these riders will be back in action tonight as they took part in the second Supercross competition and spectators can expect this Friday night racing to have a high energy level.

Riders are once again expected to be pumped up and set to race and give a good show to the crowd.

The wildcard to watch is Regan Wasmuth riding his 250cc. There is also a female rider from South Africa, Tegan Reed, who is a must to watch. The country's other top junior and senior riders such as five-year-old Victor Nyamupfukudza and his sister Tadiwanashe, Junior Bako, Kuda Mhene (Jnr), Munyaradzi Bako, Josh Goby, Junior Bako, Jordan Dewdney, Kudzwai Chitsurura, Karl van As, Ricky White, Cameron and Ashley Thixton, and Phil dos Santos are all expected to be part of the leading cast during tonight's Supercross meet.

Tonight's Supercross racing will start at 6pm while Sunday's motocross event is scheduled to get underway at 10am. Entry fee for spectators has been pegged at $20 per person while children under the age of 12 will get in for free.