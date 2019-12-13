Botswana: Ian Khama to Sue Botswana's Government for Defamation

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Former Botswana president Ian Khama is preparing to sue his government for allegedly defaming him, and has asked British barrister Cherie Blair's Omnia Strategy firm to help with the investigations. It's an unprecedented move but, he believes, a necessary one.

In a VIP suite at Lanseria Airport, the trained pilot who once held the reins of one of Africa's model democracies is talking about crash landings. Former Botswana president Ian Khama is planning to sue the government - which he voluntarily left last year - for "spinning a web of lies and deceit against me and others back home, and South African citizens".

With the latter he was referring to his long-time friend and South African businesswoman Bridgitte Motsepe-Radebe, and the accusations under oath by an investigator for Botswana's Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, Jako Hubona, that the duo were involved in money laundering to sponsor opposition politicians and terrorism.

Motsepe-Radebe had already called her own press conference in November 2019 to start pushing back against the claims, and a few days later released letters from Absa and Nedbank confirming that the accounts she is alleged to have used to receive illicit outflows from Botswana did not exist.

"Already,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.