Botswana: Ian Khama to Sue Botswana's Government for Defamation

Former Botswana president Ian Khama is preparing to sue his government for allegedly defaming him, and has asked British barrister Cherie Blair's Omnia Strategy firm to help with the investigations. It's an unprecedented move but, he believes, a necessary one.

In a VIP suite at Lanseria Airport, the trained pilot who once held the reins of one of Africa's model democracies is talking about crash landings. Former Botswana president Ian Khama is planning to sue the government - which he voluntarily left last year - for "spinning a web of lies and deceit against me and others back home, and South African citizens".

With the latter he was referring to his long-time friend and South African businesswoman Bridgitte Motsepe-Radebe, and the accusations under oath by an investigator for Botswana's Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, Jako Hubona, that the duo were involved in money laundering to sponsor opposition politicians and terrorism.

Motsepe-Radebe had already called her own press conference in November 2019 to start pushing back against the claims, and a few days later released letters from Absa and Nedbank confirming that the accounts she is alleged to have used to receive illicit outflows from Botswana did not exist.

