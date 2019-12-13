Nigeria: Abiodun Sends List of 18 Commissioner-Nominees to Ogun Assembly

Abeokuta — After seven months in office, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Thursday finally released a list of 18 commissioners-nominees.

He sent the names to the state House of Assembly for confirmation, which the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, read out later during the Assembly's plenary.

The names of the nominees are Mr. Afolabi Afuape, a former commissioner for sports in the state; Mr. Oludotun Taiwo, Mr Ganiyu Hamzat, Mrs. Funmi Efuape, Dr. Kehinde Oluwadare, Mr. Femi Ogunbanwo and Chief Jamiu Omoniyi, and Mr. Tunji Akinosi.

Others are Mr. Ade Adesanya, Dr. Adeola Odedina, Prof. Sidi Osho, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, Dr. Yomi Coker, Mr. Abiodun Balogun, Gbolahan Adediwura, Mr. Tunji Odunlami and Mr. Laolu Olabintan.

The governor had written to the Assembly that: "In furtherance of our mission to build our future together, please find attached the list of nominees for the post of commissioners for your consideration."

However, Oluomo assured the governor that the lawmakers would dutifully consider the list.

It is, however, expected that the lawmakers would screen the nominees before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has called on all the nominees to appear before the Assembly on December 16, 2019, for screening, and that they should come along with 30 copies each of their curriculum vitae and other relevant credentials.

The governor had come under pressure from stakeholders in the state to name his cabinet members as required by the constitution, bearing the need to entrench leadership in the various ministries that are currently being headed by permanent secretaries, who are civil servants.

Abiodun buckled, following a strident appeal by leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, who implored him during a state banquet to name cabinet and board members in earnest.

Bemused, Abiodun assured them that the full list of his cabinet members and other key officials would be released before Christmas.