Nigeria: Govt to Pay Contractors N2bn for IPPIS, ASUU Alleges

Ibadan — The war of attrition between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), took another dimension thursday as the union accused the federal government of planning to pay contractors handling the scheme N2 billion if all non-teaching and academic staff are fully enrolled.

The Chairman, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof. Deji Omole, in a statement made available to THISDAY, described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, as government of "contractoracy" where public monies are given out to friends of government for the benefit of associates.

He said the union gathered that the IPPIS contractor was paid N16,000 per person that enrolled by a government claiming to be fighting corruption, stating that according to the National University Commission (NUC) data, the 40 federal universities have a total of 119,202 staff ( 35,963 academic staff and 83,239 non-teaching staff).

He, therefore, faulted the claim by the director of IPPIS that 39,000 academic staff had enrolled into the scheme.

According to him, ASUU members have substantially complied with the directive not to enroll, adding that this has become a major headache to the contractor who wanted to enroll more people to get more money.

He urged the federal government to test the alternative template the union has developed, which captures the peculiarities of the university system without breaking the law and the ASUU/FGN agreements.

He said: "What is going on is a grand plan to further swindle the commonwealth of Nigerians by the office of Accountant General and their contractors whom we heard are being paid N16,000 per person enrolled. So, the more you register the more money you get. And that is why the AGF that says December is the final day for enrollment cannot stop the exercise. They want to mop the money in the treasury before the end of the year in the name of IPPIS contracting. ASUU members don't pay salaries of workers.

"Our members are not in audit, account or bursary units of universities. Our calling is different from others in the university system. We are intellectuals. We have developed what government contracted out with millions from our experts. The government and their associates run 'contractocracy' government. They must find ways to empower party men, family members and friends at the expense of the nation."