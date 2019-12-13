Nigeria: HIV Infection Rate Now 60 Percent Under Control, Says NACA

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Director General of the National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Gambo Aliyu, has stated that Nigeria has achieved 60 per cent control of HIV infection rate.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the inauguration of the agency's South-West zonal office, Aliyu said the target was to achieve at least, 90 per cent.

He added that the number of those who have access to anti-retroviral medications is also increasing.

"HIV is now 60 per cent under control. In the next three years, we want to achieve 90 per cent control. "In terms of treatment, the figures are also increasing.

"Hopefully, by the end of next year, we will be treating 1.5 million people instead of the one million that we are currently treating.

"This is our goal and one of the targets that we want to achieve by setting up a zonal office.

"We have drugs, but we are waiting for people to come and take them. So, there is need for more awareness and getting closer to communities and stakeholders."

In his speech, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders to eradicate the HIV pandemic in Nigeria.

He decried Nigeria's unenviable record of having the second largest HIV epidemic in the world.

"Let us move forward in a bold new spirit of partnership to overcome the cycle of HIV transmission and deliver health and wellbeing for all," he stated.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.

"The progress made so far in ending this epidemic would not have been possible without dynamic advocacy, solidarity and a spirit of shared responsibility, which must be maintained," Sanwo-Olu said.

Read the original article on This Day.

