Nigeria: Power Supply Remains Slow After Electricity Workers Call Off Strike

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Alike Ejiofor

Despite the resumption of work by electricity workers after one-day industrial action, power supply has remained erratic across the country, THISDAY's investigation has revealed.

The workers under the auspices of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had embarked on industrial action to press home their demands.

The one-day action, which took place on Wednesday, led to system collapse, which almost plunged the whole country into darkness after the workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), joined their colleagues in the distribution and generation companies.

Though the issues were resolved at the early hours of Thursday, electricity supply remained epileptic throughout thursday.

THISDAY gathered from the National Control Centre (NCC) at Osogbo in Osun State that before the workers embarked on the action on Wednesday, power generation as at 6a.m on Tuesday was 4,047megawatts.

On Monday, peak generation was 4,292.7MW while the lowest generation was 3,507MW.

However, despite the resumption of work by the workers, generation was below 2,500MW yesterday.

A source at NCC told THISDAY that it would take sometimes for supply to pick up after the machines were shut down by the workers.

"The erratic supply is the effect of switching off of the machines during the strike. Whenever you switch off the machines, it will take time for them to come up when they are switched on," he explained.

