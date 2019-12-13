Nigeria: Court Sentences Two INEC Staff to 21 Years Over N362m Bribe

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Daji Sani

Yola — A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Nathan Musa has sentenced two officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) to 21 years imprisonment each for receiving a bribe of N362 million from former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, during 2015 general election.

The convicts - Ibrahim Mohammed and Sahabo Iya-Hamman - were arraigned before the court by Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) alongside the former petroleum minister, who is still at large, under the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

Delivering judgment, Musa said that going by testimonies from 15 witnesses who appeared before the court and the suspects' responses, it was clear that they were guilty of the offence.

Musa said that although N362 million was received by the officials, they only shared five per cent of the money to other staff of the commission, leaving the balance unaccounted for.

He, however, said that following plea by their counsel, they have been sentenced to seven years each on each of the three count charges, adding that the sentence will run concurrently.

The judge also urged Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Muhammad Adamu to liaise with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to arrest the 3rd respondent (Madueke) so she can face her charges.

