Nigeria: America-Based Nigerian Musician Dcoin Gives Back to Society

13 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

Multi-talented Nigerian musician Chukwuemeka C. Eneh, popularly known as Alley Dcoin, recently concluded a basketball camp in his hometown in Enugu State. Tagged 'Alley Dcoin Give Back Camp', the musician who played for the Nigeria Junior National team from 2008 - 2011 before travelling to the United States to further his music career, used the platform to give back to the community that puts him in the spotlight.

Delighted by the turnout of the young and budding basketball players who came to participate in the musician's project, Dcoin pledged to make the event a yearly one that will be held in Nigeria and America where he is based. Having understood the challenges that talents face before getting the spotlight, Dcoin is poised to impact the lives of many.

Though blessed with other creative talents, Dcoin finds exceptional fulfilment in music. He recently released a two track mixtape titled 'Shakara' and 'Belinda'. The song which is currently enjoying massive airplay is the artiste's tribute to Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

