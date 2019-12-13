South Africa: In 2020, We Must Stand Tall, Together

13 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Wayne Duvenage

Our reality is derived from the adage that 'nothing changes until something changes'. And for as long as South Africa is beholden to a political system that is trapped in party patronage cronyism that places self- and party-interest ahead of the country, poor governance and lacklustre performance will remain the order of the day.

Over the past few years, I recall in my year-end reflections that each one was surely the end of our economic woes, and the year ahead had to be the start of a new era of prosperity and growth for South Africa.

My judgments appear to have been clouded by wishful thinking, as real growth in the economy and job creation or reducing poverty was absent from our statistics. One would be dreaming if we believed that 2020 will be any better than 2019. At best, we may tread water with not much change for the better.

Let's face it, our government is not about to wake up tomorrow and suddenly realise the changes required and undertake implementation thereof to heighten our national prosperity. If there was a time for that signal to be sent, it was between the May 2019 elections and now. Instead, we've...

