Gambia: UDP National President Resigns

Dembo Bojang, commonly known as Dembo by-force, has resigned as the National President of the United Democratic Party (UDP).

He tendered his resignation with effect from Thursday 12 December 2019. Mr. Bojang could not make comments at the time he was contacted before going to press.

Bojang's resignation came on the heels of the party's sacking of its eight National Members, who critics brand as President Barrow's loyalists.

In a recent meeting at Buffer Zone in Tallinding, Mr. Bojang was quoted as saying he groomed President Adama Barrow to the presidency and would get him re-elected as president of the country.

Currently serving as the Presidential Religious Affairs Advisor, Bojang played a key role in the formation of coalition 2016 that dethroned ex-President Jammeh after a 22-year-rule.

He agreed to get UDP to be part of the 2016 coalition while the party's leader Ousainou Darboe was incarcerated.

The Bakau-born politician once served as a member of parliament from 1977-1994. He was formerly a member of the National Convention Party (NCP).

Bojang became a UDP member after the advent of the junta led by ex-president Yahya Jammeh that toppled the People's Progressive Party (PPP) government, and banned the People Progressive Party (PPP), Gambian People's Party (GPP), and the NCP which eventually came together with the former ruling party and formed UDP.