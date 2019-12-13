Ethiopia: UN Free Speech Expert to Visit Ethiopia

2 December 2019
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

Today, the United Nations special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, starts a week-long visit to Ethiopia. This marks the first visit by a UN special rapporteur to the country since 2006, as previous governments had refused to grant access.

Reforms initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his first months in office in 2018 aimed at ending severe restrictions on the media and free speech have slowed, and the government has occasionally resorted to old tools of repression. With elections scheduled for May 2020, it's unclear whether the government will allow open debate on sensitive issues.

The government should take advantage of the special rapporteur's visit to commit to ending the prosecution of journalists. While the government has said it would repeal the restrictive 2009 anti-terrorism law, authorities continue to detain journalists under the law's provisions, because a replacement law is still under review in parliament. Journalists who previously resorted to self-censorship should feel safe to criticize government policies and actions.

The government also needs to develop a better approach to issues surrounding hate speech both online and offline. Kaye recently called on governments to "resist criminalizing such speech except in the gravest situations." The country has over recent months faced very serious communal violence and online, and the government faces pressure to respond. But Ethiopia's primary response thus far has been to draft a hate speech law, currently before parliament, that includes a vague and overbroad provision criminalizing hate speech that threatens freedom of expression.

A comprehensive strategy should include regular public messaging from the prime minister and other public figures around the dangers of hate speech, public education campaigns, programs to improve digital literacy, and efforts to encourage self-regulation within and between communities.

Ethiopia also needs a genuinely independent judiciary to ensure victims of hate speech and violence caused by incitement have access to justice.

Hopefully, Kaye's visit will renew engagement between the Ethiopian government and UN and African Union special procedures. The government should accept all pending requests, including by the special rapporteur on torture. Such engagement will help move human rights reforms forward, and the experts' monitoring role will be crucial to ensuring a real break with the country's abusive past.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: HRW

Most Popular
Human Rights
East Africa
External Relations
Ethiopia
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.