Luanda — The under-20 males national football squad last Thursday lost 0-3 to Zambia, host team, in the semi-finals of the southern Africa tournament dubbed Cosafa Cup.

By the end of the first half the Angolan squad were losing 0-1.

Angola will now try to achieve the third position, when they face Madagascar this Saturday.

Madagascar lost to South Africa in the semi-finals, through penalty shots that ended in 2-3.