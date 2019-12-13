Sierra Leone - Ban On Pregnant Schoolgirls Ruled Unlawful

12 December 2019
Amnesty International (London)

Groundbreaking ruling could have significant impact across continent

A ban on pregnant girls from sitting exams and attending mainstream school in Sierra Leone has been found to be unlawful, and in breach of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' rights and international law.

Marta Colomer, Amnesty International West and Central Africa Acting Deputy Director Campaigns, said: "Today's ruling is a landmark moment for the thousands of girls who have been excluded from school, and whose right to access education without discrimination has been violated for the past four years because of this inherently discriminatory ban.

"It is also a glimmer of hope for all those girls, who if pregnant in the future, will not be punished by being forced to leave school and not being able to sit exams.

"This delivers a clear message to other African governments who have similar bans, such as Tanzania and Equatorial Guinea, or may be contemplating them, that they should follow this groundbreaking ruling and take steps to allow pregnant girls access to education in line with their own human rights obligations.

"Authorities in Sierra Leone must now implement this judgment without delay."

In a ruling handed down today by the regional Economic Community of West African States' (ECOWAS) Court of Justice in Nigeria, the Court found that the 2015 policy barring pregnant schoolgirls from attending mainstream schools amounted to discrimination against pregnant school girls in Sierra Leone, and breached provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' rights and other international law instruments to which Sierra Leone is a party. It ordered the policy to be revoked with immediate effect.

The case was filed by Sierra Leonean NGO, WAVES, in partnership with Equality Now and IHRDA, on 17 May 2017. In June 2019, Amnesty International intervened as a "friend of the court".

The organisation has documented how the ban, imposed in 2015 by the then Minister of Education following the Ebola crisis, put the rights of thousands of girls under threat. It is not clear how many girls have been affected by the ban. Official figures suggest 3,000 girls affected, but experts indicate that the true figure is far higher.

Read the original article on AI London.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Amnesty International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AI London

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Health
Education
Human Rights
Children
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.