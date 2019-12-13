East Africa: COMASA Praises Sudan for Enacting Competition Law

Executive Manager for competition at COMESA George Walimbi has praised Sudan government for enacting competition law to prevent monopoly practices.

In his address before the workshop entitled competition and polices law of preventing monopoly practices organized Thursday by ministry of industry and trade at Coral Hotel in Khartoum, George said the invitation of his organization by government affirmed an advanced awareness of Sudan on business trade.

He pointed out that Sudan adopted openness policy with the world and Africa after the revolution.

Meanwhile George urged for adapting laws with international trade laws and reactivating competition laws to prevent monopoly.

For his part head of competition council and motorized commodities, professor Hassan Abass affirmed that the law of competition is one of the most important factors that lead to increasing production and productivity.

Professor Abas called for enlightening public on the competition laws throughout media forums.