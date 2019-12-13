Sudan: Al-Burhan - Asbu Celebration Is the First Event After the Revolution

12 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan said that the meetings of Arab States Broadcasting Union(ASBU) and celebration of its golden jubilee in the Khartoum was the first regional and international event took place in the country after the glorious December revolution.

Addressing the ASBU closing sessions at Friendship Hall Thursday , Al-Burhan added that convocation of the ASBU meetings in Khartoum was an evident for recovery of our country and that it is safe and stable.

He pointed out that "Sudan is now experiencing new r era of freedom , peace and justice and that the December revolution gave a civilized example narrating the togetherness of people and the armed forces in a unique and pioneering experiment that stopped the bloodletting and unified the country.

