Sudan: Government and Armed Struggle Movements Hold First Sitting of Direct Negotiation

Khartoum — The delegations of the government and the armed struggle movements Thursday evening held the first session of direct negotiations on the center's track which includes the White Nile, Sennar, Gezira and Khartoum State, in presence of the head of the mediation, Tut Galwak.

In a press statement, the central track's representative, Al-Toam Hajjo, said that the track will present within 48 hours a detailed vision to the government on its issues toward achieving a comprehensive solution for all the basic issues of central Sudan.

He said that the vision includes the axes of development, services, the revenues, the agricultural sector and the war and displacement issues.

Hajjo indicated that the center's track will present a number of demands, top of which are establishment of a fund for the center's rehabilitation, reviewing the land laws, dropping the farmers' debts and restoration of the properties looted from Gezira Scheme.

He added that addressing the center's issues represents a victory for the revolution and a strong indicator on occurrence of the real change on the governance of Sudan.