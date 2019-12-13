Sudan: Al-Taayeshi - We Have Touched Preparedness for Reaching Peace From All Parties

Juba — Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, who is also head of government delegation for peace talks with Revolutionary Front(RF) underscored that a big breakthrough has been made in talks with SPLM-N led by Al-Hilo over the two areas that would yield agreement soon.

The government delegation and SPLM-N held a sitting of negotiations Thursday in Juba in presence of the South Sudanese mediation which is chaired by President Salava Kiir's advisor for security affairs, Tott Gulwak.

Al-Taayeshi stated in a press statement the delegation of the People"s Movement presented a proposal on a framework agreement over which direct negotiation would be made Friday after translation of some topics.

He said good spirit has been prevailing the negotiations and that all parties are ready fror reaching a genuine peace deal that would put an end problem of war in the country.

The Head of the Government delegation disclosed that political will and huge technical support being provided by the mediation and UN would greatly contribute to success of the negotiation and reach to the aspired accord.