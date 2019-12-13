Sudan: Al-Taayeshi - We Have Touched Preparedness for Reaching Peace From All Parties

12 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi, who is also head of government delegation for peace talks with Revolutionary Front(RF) underscored that a big breakthrough has been made in talks with SPLM-N led by Al-Hilo over the two areas that would yield agreement soon.

The government delegation and SPLM-N held a sitting of negotiations Thursday in Juba in presence of the South Sudanese mediation which is chaired by President Salava Kiir's advisor for security affairs, Tott Gulwak.

Al-Taayeshi stated in a press statement the delegation of the People"s Movement presented a proposal on a framework agreement over which direct negotiation would be made Friday after translation of some topics.

He said good spirit has been prevailing the negotiations and that all parties are ready fror reaching a genuine peace deal that would put an end problem of war in the country.

The Head of the Government delegation disclosed that political will and huge technical support being provided by the mediation and UN would greatly contribute to success of the negotiation and reach to the aspired accord.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.