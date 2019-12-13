Sudan: Higher Committee Formed to Ensure Success of Agricultural Season

12 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has issued a decision on formation of a higher emergency committee to ensure success of the winter agricultural season at Gezira and Managil Schemes.

The committee is headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The committee is tasked with identifying and removing the irrigation obstacles, following up the cultivation operations and ensuring the flow of the production inputs and finance from the Agricultural Bank to the deserving farmers.

