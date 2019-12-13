Sudan: Government and People's Movement Resume Negotiations in Juba

Juba — The delegations of the government band the People's Movement - North Thursday evening resumed negotiations at Palm Africa Hotel in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, on the movement's document, in presence of the head of South Sudan mediation, Tut Galwak.

In a press statement, Galwak announced postponement of sitting until next Saturday because some technical aspects were not completed.

He assured commitment of the mediation and all parties to achieve an agreement that realizes peace and stability in Sudan.