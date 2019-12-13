Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives France Envoy for Sudan

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Thursday received in her office the special envoy of France to Sudan, Jean-Michel, and his accompanying delegation and deliberated on the current peace negotiations in Juba.

The French envoy said that he held meetings with the armed movements and reviewed what has happened in the meetings, indicating that there was political will by the armed movements to reach a comprehensive and just peace.

The minister thanked France for its role in boosting the peace negotiations and the transitional government, noting that Sudan looks forward for support to the Sudanese economy and increasing investments in various fields as well as providing technical support and training.

The meeting touched on the results of the meetings of the Friends of Sudan held on Wednesday, including the holding of a donors conference to support the Sudanese economy in next April.

The meeting also dealt with bilateral relations between the two countries.

The French envoy said that his country will support Sudan in different fields, especially in the technical field, calling on the transitional government to determine its demands.

He said that France will support the removing of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, debt relief and organization of a donors conference for support to Sudan.