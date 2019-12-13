Sudan: Ministry of Industry and Trade Announces Resumption of Exporting Groundnut

Khartoum — Undersecretary Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali Abd Allah has announced the resumption of groundnut exportation.

He said the ministry has undertaken action after coordination with federal ministry of agriculture. Abd Allah said exported groundnut should be exported with agricultural land classification conditions and the conditions of the international market.

He affirmed an agreement was made for exporting purity groundnut in order to gain international reputation for Sudanese exported commodities particularly the groundnut as it has proportional characteristics

He explained that groundnut is highly demanded internationally during, January, February and March.

Meanwhile Abd Allah called upon exporters to go to the ministry of industry for completing the required procedures.