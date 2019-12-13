Sudan: Foreign Minister Appreciates Progress of Relations Between Khartoum and Washington

12 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, has appreciated the positive developments in the relations between Sudan and the United States and gave a briefing on the economic situation and the priorities of the transitional government needs, stressing the importance of removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism after the demise of the defunct regime.

During her meeting Thursday with the American envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, the Foreign Minister stressed the importance of support to the transitional government in Sudan in light of the adopted broad reforms, democratization and the pursuit of peace.

She affirmed the importance of facilitating entry procedures between the two countries to encourage investors and boosting the constructive cooperation between Khartoum and Washington.

On his part, the US envoy said that his country aims to strengthen its cooperation with Sudan, be informed on the developments and identify requirements of the civilian government, affirming that Washington is following up the developments in Sudan.

He said that the removing of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism will take time, stressing that Sudan must work to meet the list of requests that the United States wants.

He said that his country regards Sudan as a partner and will provide technical support to the government, referring to outcome of the Friends of Sudan meetings.

Booth added that Washington will host a donors' conference for support to Sudan in next April.

