Sudan: Final Statement of Friends of Sudan Meeting

The following is the text of the statement reported by (SUNA)-

Friends of Sudan expressed their support for the transitional government led by civilians and its president Abdala Hamdok, that has made great achievements in three months.

The statement said(Abdala Hamdok and his government started comprehensive reform of the public sector,revised laws and regulations ,contributed in fighting corruption , and the Prime Minister was able to strengthen Sudan's relations with the international community, praised appointment of Abdala Hamdok as President of the IGAD, which reflects the confidence of the neighboring countries.

They appreciated implementation of the constitutional declaration announced on August 17, 2019, affirmed that the transitional government's decision to cancel the Public Order Law is a cornerstone for opening up personal freedoms in the country.

Prime minister Abdala Hamdok briefed (Friends of Sudan) on his visit to Washington that led to the breakdown of bilateral relations between Sudan and the United States of America.

The statement said(The participants note that it is now possible to take measures to forgive Sudan's debt)

Friends of Sudan was briefed about the peace process, praised the start of negotiations in Juba, calling on the armed movements to participate in the negotiations in good faith without preconditions.

The participants confirmed importance of women and youth participation in all stages of peace and coming transformation in Sudan.

They affirmed the transitional government commitment to provide humanitarian aid to all areas affected by the conflict,agreed with the transitional government on the importance of the transition from humanitarian aid to self-reliance and sustainable development, expressing support for the transitional government's plans to reform and revive the economy.

The participants expressed their appreciation to the region countries for significant contributions to meet the urgent needs of Sudan, noting that these contributions helped the government in providing services and maintaining stability, affirming commitment of Friends of Sudan to provide support to Sudan, including technical, financial and sectoral support.

The participants suggested that Sweden host the next meeting of the Friends of Sudan in the last half of February 2020, which will be followed by a preparatory meeting in Paris before the donors' conference in April 2020, renewing their commitment to participate in the donors' conference.

The meeting was attended by The African Development Bank, the European Union (France, Germany), the International Monetary Fund (Kuwait, the Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Nations) and the World Bank.