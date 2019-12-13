Sudan: ASBU Honored Number of Sudanese Prominent Media Figures

Khartoum — The Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) at conclusion of its sessions at Friendship Hall Thursday , honored numerous prominent Sudanese media figures.

The symbols of Sudanese media who were honored included the pyramid of Sudanese media professor Ali Shumu, Professor Salah Al-Dine Al-Fadhil, Kamal Hamid, Edmon Moneer, Mohamed Taher, Al-Sadiq Khaild Sheikh-Eddin, Sakina Arabi Mohamed Hashim Ibrahim, Mohamed Suleiman Mohamed Bashir, Engineer Sayda Al-Shayeb and Engineer Salih Al-Haj.

It is to be noted that the opening session of the ASBU Conference and celebration set to mark its golden jubilee was addressed by the Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk.