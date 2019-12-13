Sudan: Member of Sovereign Council Arrives in Juba

Juba — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Shams-Al-Dine Kabbashi arrived in Juba , capital of South Sudan State, to join the government delegation for negotiations with the armed struggle movements.

General Kabbashi was accompanied by Head of Police's Directorate of administrative and planning affairs, Gen.(police) Emad khelef Alla Mohamed Khair.

The SC member was received at Juba airport by advisor of President of South Sudan for security affairs, Tott Gulwak , Sudan ambassador to South Sudan, Adil Ibrahim and several South Sudanese officials.