Sudan: Turkey Ambassador in Khartoum Praises Depth of Sudanese-Turkish Relations

Khartoum,Dec12(SUNA)- Turkey Ambassador in Khartoum, Dr. Irfan Nazir Oglu praised the depth of Sudanese-Turkish relations, affirmimg that Turkey supports Sudan In all educational, health and humanitarian fields

He said(Friends of Sudan are our friends, and enemies of Sudan are our enemies).

Turkey Ambassador added, during a speech at the Turkish Cultural Center in Khartoum (Yunus Emre) Wednesday at the end of the course organized by The Center in cooperation with the National Center for Training at the Ministry of Education, that Turkish aids to Sudan includes healthy fields-Niyala hospital, educational fields-Turkish schools in Khartoum and Niyala and training fields.

He pointed out that there are more than 500 Sudanese students study in Turkey through the Turkish grant, and that Turkey annually receives one hundred students through the grant.

The ambassador has praised the course organized by the Turkish center in cooperation with the National Center for Training at the Ministry of Education, affirming the role of such courses in capacity building, announcing his support for continuity of such courses.

Dr.Oglu denied that Turkey has built a military base in Suakin ,confirming that his country has rebuild Al-Shafei Mosque and Al-Hanafi Mosque in Suakin adding that the one who wants to establish a military base, destroys not repairs.

He also denied rumors of Turkey buying land on the Nile coast, challenging those who spread these rumors to come up with evidence.

The director of the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Khartoum, Mr. Benjamin Demir, said in his speech at the end of the course that this program was organized to express friendship between the two countries, indicating that the center organizes a number of activities in Khartoum to enhance the relationship of friendship between Sudan and Turkey.

The Deputy director of the National Training Center, Dr. Abd al-Baqi Ali Abd al-Baqi, said that this course is a quality training course, stressing that teachers need it badly, adding it is useful, indicating that if the training is correct, the whole educational process is correct.

He hoped that such a course would be repeated, praising the director of the center and all of its staff.