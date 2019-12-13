Sudan: Ayesha Receives the Recommendations of Darfurian Women Forum

Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Ayesha Musa received the recommendations of Consultative Forum for Women in Darfur states, which convened at the Republican Palace Thursday

The Forum called for necessity of dismantling the armed militias and re-establishing the army and security.

It affirmed importance of protection of civilians, displaced people and importance of stopping violations of human rights.

For her part, the SC member praised role of women, particularly the Darfurians in achievement of security and peace in the country.

She called the Darfurian women to depend on themselves b y exploiting resources Sudan is endowed , commending support provided by international and regional organizations to Sudan.