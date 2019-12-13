East Africa: Statement By H - E Ambassador Beyene Russom, Head of the Delegation of the State of Eritrea to the 9th Summit of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States

press release

It's a great honor and pleasure to address the 9th African Caribbean and Pacific states summit from the worlds Environmental Capital Nairobi. I would like to extend special thanks to the People and Government of Kenya for the warm hospitality extended to my delegation since our arrival.

Our delegation would also like to extend special recognition to the good service of the out going ACP Secretary General Doctor Patric Gomezand the state of Eritrea thanks you earnestly for all the things you have accomplished successfully during your tenure up to its very end.

The state of Eritrea congratulatesthe incoming Secretary General, Ambassador Giorgis Pinto Chickoti of Angola and besides wishing you all the success.would also like to assure youour full support during yourservice to ACP.

Excellencies

Ladies and Gentlemen

The State of Eritrea gives high regards to ACP's partnership with European Union, However Eritrea gives emphasis to entra ACP partnership and Solidarity against politicization of developmental engagements.

The state of Eritrea calls up on member states to work towards stronger ACP through active participation, timely payment of dues and voluntary contributions, and creation of lean organizational structure.

In conclusion, Eritrea endorsesthe revised George Town agreement that would serve the interest of all ACP member states equally and guarantees sovereign equality.

Eritrea endorses fully the declaration and commends the secretariat for the hard and excellent work and for the job well done.

I congratulate you dear president for the successful 9th ACP summit and hope like others in Eritrea shall be on the side of the new ACP summit leadership and our side for the next 3 years.

I wish all delegates safe journey back home

I thank you

10th December 2019