Liberia: 'Use Your Acquired Education for Societal Good,' President Weah Urges UL Graduates

Monrovia, Liberia: His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has urged thousands of recent University of Liberia graduates to use the knowledge acquired for the ultimate good of the Liberian nation and its people.

The President, who is also the Visitor to the University, said he was personally pleased seeing several young Liberians leaving the walls of the country's highest public university, but said he would be more pleased and the Liberian people would be glad when the graduates commit the skills and knowledge acquired to improve and advance national development and progress.

Speaking Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the 100th graduation convocation of the University of Liberia, President Weah implored the graduates to utilize the skills attained over the years not to only benefit themselves but also to create employment opportunities as entrepreneurs and innovators.

"For you, members of this special graduating class, you must not depend on a job market that in practical terms can never absorb all of you," the President said. "Rather, you must seek to create opportunities in the space of your chosen specializations to carve out a niche for yourself, where you can not only become self-employed, but where you will eventually create employment for others, who have not been as fortunate as yourself in acquiring these skill-sets."

He said Liberians would be keen to feel the positive impacts the graduates will make in the country and in the world at large.

The Liberian Leader told the graduates further: "You have fought a good fight, and today is your day of victory. You have run a long and hard race, and today all of you have reached the finish line as winners."

"Today marks the successful end of your undergraduate studies, and the completion of the current phase for those who received their graduate degrees. To each and every one of you, I extend my personal congratulations."

President Weah also acknowledged the relentless determination and resilience demonstrated by parents towards the success of the graduates, noting, "In this moment of great joy and celebration, we must not forget to show our appreciation to the parents, guardians, and other relatives who had the vision to send their children and wards to this University, and who had the determination, resilience and fortitude to make the sacrifices that were necessary to sustain their wards and children here, until their goals were realized and their dreams came through."

The Visitor to the UL used the occasion to remind Liberians of the importance education, which he said is the key that can unlock the full potential of a nation and its people.

He said education is the force that can change "our common destiny for the better and propel a country to progress and prosperity."

He assured Liberians that his Administration would continue to invest in quality education for sustainable national development. He also pledged the fullest support of his Government to the growth and success of the University of Liberia.

Dr. Weah said he was delighted that the historic Centennial Commencement Ceremonies took place during his tenure as Visitor to the University and President of Liberia, adding, "We feel proud of this first century of success for our highest institution of learning in Liberia."

The Liberian President paid special homage to the Centennial Commencement Speaker, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, for accepting the invitation to serve as the Commencement Speaker on this historic occasion of the Centennial Anniversary of the UL.

He specifically thanked President Bio for his eloquent and thoughtful Commencement Address.

"It was deeply instructive and profoundly inspirational and has given all of us the insight and courage to address the challenges which face us, and reasons to hope for a brighter future for all," President Weah said of his counterpart's oration.

Three hundred thousand, six hundred seventy-three (3673) students earned degrees in various disciplines during this year's centennial commencement convocation.