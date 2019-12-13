Somalia: Government Reaches Agreement With Ahlu Sunna Over Galmudug Election

12 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia and the Ahlu Suna Waljama group have reached agreement in the ongoing election process in Galmudug state.

The two sides were previously divided on the process mainly on the number of regional assembly members set aside for the Sufi religious group.

However, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Interior and Federal Affairs on Thursday, ASWJ has agreed to the allocation of 20 members out of a total of 89 regional parliament members to be selected before the end of the year.

"The Federal Government and ASWJ have jointly agreed that 20 members of the regional assembly will be allocated to the group out of the current 89 members." The statement said.

The Government of Somalia thanked all parties including the international community for the support during the negotiation process.

"The FGS appreciates the compromise and the hard work by the ASWJ to build united Galmudug that will lead to peace, unity, and prosperity while acknowledging the efforts by the international community."

Meanwhile, members of the federal parliament from the Galmudug state have also welcomed the progress.

Led by MP, Mahad Salad who is a member of the main opposition political party in the country thanked the office of the Prime Minister for the hard work.

"I want to thank his excellency the PM, Hassan Kheyre, the minister for Interior Abdi Sabriye and the business community for their hard work reach this fruitful outcome."

According to the poll schedule released earlier, Galmudug Presidential elections is set before the end of the year.

