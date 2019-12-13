Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Military Base Near Mogadishu

12 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Six people are dead after heavily armed fighters of Islamist terrorist group al-Shabaab attacked an army base in Somalia.

Two soldiers and four civilians, including two women, were among the dead after militants attacked Hilweyne military base, north of the capital, Mogadishu, late on Wednesday.

"Our troops fought hard against the terrorists and killed several insurgent fighters," Omar said.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack on pro-insurgent radio Andalus.

The group is affiliated with the international al-Qaeda terrorist network and launches regular attacks in the volatile African nation.

