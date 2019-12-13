Somalia: U.S. Supports Deal Between Federal Govt and Ahlu Sunna

12 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Donald Y. Yamamoto welcomes the agreement reached between the Federal Government of Somalia and the leadership of Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a (ASWJ). The United States is committed to supporting these efforts and ensuring its implementation for the peace and stability of Somalia.

The United States applauds the hard work of negotiators to reach an inclusive agreement that ensures the long-term stability and prosperity of Galmudug state, an important front for our combined efforts in fighting al-Shabaab. We recognize the previous statewide reconciliation efforts as well as the difficult compromise made by all of the stakeholders on the electoral model and parliamentary representation and encourage timely implementation of this agreement.

Galmudug remains a critical region for the future development of Somalia and the U.S. Embassy remains committed to facilitating humanitarian aid, security assistance, and economic development for the people of Galmudug.

