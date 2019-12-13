South Africa: Security Measures in Place During Telkom Cup Final At Moses Mabhida Stadium

12 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Telkom Cup Final on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Planning between the SAPS, PSL Security Clusters and Moses Mabhida representatives has been on-going for two weeks.

A pro-active approach, which resulted in successful soccer events being hosted previously has been adopted for this event. SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium as well as around Durban to tackle the problem of fake tickets and resale of event tickets. SAPS will continue with a zero-tolerance approach to fake tickets and resale of tickets. The match will kick-off at 18:00 and is expected to finish at 20:30.

Police and other law enforcement will monitor the event and ensure that there is peace and stability. The fans with valid tickets are urged to come early as the gates will be open at 15:00.

Prohibited items

People coming into the stadium will be searched for any prohibited items and such will be confiscated.

The public is warned of the following prohibited items:

-No sharp instruments e.g. knives;

-No firearms,

-No bottles;

-No alcohol allowed inside the stadium.

Available Public Parking areas

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner KwaZulu-Natal

DURBAN -

Public parking areas around the stadium are available at R20: People's Park East, Kings Park Swimming Pool and the Badminton Hall on Umgeni Road.

Other options: Suncoast Parking, Durban Station and Natal Mounted Riffle.

Motorists are advised to come early to avoid traffic congestion at the parking gates; make sure that their vehicles are locked properly; close all doors and windows; do not give car keys to any stranger or car guards and do not leave valuable goods in the car.

Traffic Management measures

There will be high visibility of police officers on the roads around the stadium to regulate and manage traffic. The roads that might be affected include Masabalala Yengwa, Isaiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road, and Sandile Thusi (Goble Road). Road signage will be visible for parkings.

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

