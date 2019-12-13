Cameroon: Scientific Research - CIRCB-Evangelical University in Partnership

An agreement was signed between both institutions yesterday, December 11, 2019.

The Director General of the Chantal Biya International Reference Research Centre on the Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS (CIRCB), Professor Alexis Ndjolo and the Rector of the Evangelical University of Cameroon (UEC) Rev Dr Jean Blaise Kenmogne, yesterday, December 11, 2019 in Yaounde signed a partnership agreement aimed at organising joint scientific meetings and teaching in the Clinical and Molecular Biology Masters programme of the University, located in Bandjoun, Koung-khi, Division of the West Region.

During the signing ceremony, the Director of CIRCB, Professor Alexis Ndjolo underscored the mission of the institution which is to participate in the global momentum of the international community to accelerate the knowledge and quality of care and services for people infected and affected by HIV/AIDS. He explained that CIRCB works a lot in laboratories and they wish that work carried out in these labs be diffused to the benefit of patients and the population in general. As such, through the partnership, Pr Alexis Ndjolo hopes CIRCB will support the training of students in the Evangelical University of Cameroon and also communicate the expertise they already have in the research domain on the prevention and care given to HIV patients. In this way, Pr Ndjolo said the support from the First Lady, Chantal Biya, through HIV research will not only go towards the public service but also the private sector as they all work together to develop scientific training of Cameroonians who are working on research to curb HIV.

On his part, the Rev Dr Jean Blaise Kenmogne of UEC said CIRCB is known for its excellence in scientific research in Cameroon and beyond. Given that UEC is about putting in place a Clinical and Molecular Biology Masters programme, the Rector said they wish that training of students in that department should be of high quality so that when they graduate they would have acquired the skills to work in any sector of health sciences. The Secretary General of UEC, Paul Batibonak told the media that it is a timely convention because everybody knows the status and improving position of the Chantal Biya Research Centre in Central Africa when it comes to scientific research.

According to him, it is a position which draws partners towards them especially as the centre has reached a level of performance and is able to transfer technology process within the country. Through the convention, the Secretary General said the university is now connected to that particular structure which they do not possess and which is apt in clinical laboratory. Hence, CIRCB will provide students with capacity building in the field of training as well as scientific, technical or logistical support for the development of joint research projects. Also, the mobility of students from the West Region, where the University is located to CIRCB and to be in contact with foreign research will be made possible through the partnership