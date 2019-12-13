Cameroon: Extraordinary Session of Parliament - Signs of High Political Build-Up

12 December 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

An Order of the National Assembly and another from the Senate has convened Parliamentarians into session as from tomorrow.

The unfolding of events across the country within the last few months has made many to wonder what the days ahead could reserve for the political landscape in Cameroon. After the Major National Dialogue convened by President Paul Biya from 30 September to 4 October 2019, several recommendations were made which left room for uncountable number of speculations. As a follow-up to the dialogue, government has been in constant touch with the population at the grassroots. Through diverse representatives, the objective has been to ensure that the aspirations of the people, especially in the restive North West and South West Regions get careful consideration. It is within this background of the Major National Dialogue that news of the convening of an extraordinary session of Parliament for 13 December, 2019 has left room for even more conjecture. According to Article 16 (3) of the Constitution; "The National Assembly shall meet in extraordinary session for not more than 15 (fifteen) days on a specific agenda and at the request of the President of the Republic or of one-third of its members. The extraordinary session shall wind up as soon as the agenda for which it was convened is exhausted." Since the same disposition holds for the Senate, there is room to opine that the plenary of tomorrow's extraordinary session of both Houses will certainly be a revelation for Cameroonians. Given that the Ordinary session that ended yesterday 11 December, 2019 had important texts like the budget and other bills to examine, it was evident that if the Head of State brought in other important bills, the serenity and profound scrutiny required to provide the country with sound foundations for progress might not have been possible. Without pretending to know beforehand the content of the discussions in the upcoming extraordinary session, it is obvious that MPs and Senators will have much work within the next two week. If they have to make pronouncements on the need to accelerate the ongoing decentralisation process in the country or even deliberate on the much-talked about Special Status, it will call for serious examination to get to the depth of the issues at stake. The inclusive and intertwined nature of the situations that the country has been grappling with like the insecurity in the Far North Region and the crisis in the South West and North West Regions, if brought to parliament will definitely call for decisions that could mean much to the political evolution of the country. While Cameroonians wait to follow the disclosure of the bill which has necessitated the convening of and extraordinary session of Parliament tomorrow, there is no doubt that the outcome will mean much for Cameroon in the days ahead.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.