Cameroon: State Budget for 2020 - Call for Complete Execution of Priority Actions

The Speaker of the National Assembly made the call as he chaired the closing plenary sitting of the November 2019 ordinary session of the House

The Right Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly has commended government's priority actions to be executed with the State budget for 2020 financial year and called for the complete execution of the projects and in time.

He spoke at the National Assembly on December 11, 2019 as he chaired the closing plenary sitting of the November 2019 ordinary session of the House that also coincided with the last session of the MPs of the ninth legislative period who were elected on September 30, 2013. A total of eight bills were adopted during the session. He expressed delight at the innovations contained in the draft finance law for 2020, stating that the innovations, "are a demonstration of government's strong will to encourage local production and consumption, as well as improve on the living conditions of our people." He saluted announced first measures for Universal Health Coverage and awaited creation of 550,000 jobs. Priority actions include continuing with the execution of major anchor projects, process of decentralisation, consolidation of the operationalisation of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC), preparing CHAN 2020 and Total AFCON 2021. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril decried the poor execution of infrastructure projects, especially roads, pointing an accusing finger on controllers who are guilty of felony and called on the competent hierarchy to punish the multiple acts of corruption gaining ground in this sector. He urged, "the maintenance of infrastructure and equipment, especially in hospitals, schools and other training centres, should be among the priorities." The House Speaker used the occasion to remind "some misguided persons that in Cameroon power is conquered at all levels through the ballot box and not on the streets". He invited Cameroonians who go rioting in foreign territory against the country to come back to Cameroon to talk issues of the country not roam streets abroad.

Describing the work of MPs during the ninth legislative period, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril said they fought a good fight. "The fight for the development and prosperity of Cameroon, for the preservation of peace, stability and territorial integrity. In a nutshell, the fight for a better Cameroon that we all cherish." He congratulated those who will not run for re-election in February 2020 and congratulated those whose parties have maintained and wished all of them good luck. He called on voters to go to the polls on February 9, 2020 to choose with all their heart and conscience, in calm and discipline, their MPs as well as their municipal councillors. The closing plenary sitting ended with the award of medals. The House Speaker in the name of the Head of State, Paul Biya pinned medals on nine MPs and seven staff.