Ghana: GBA Sends Goodwill Message

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent a goodwill message to Richard Commey, aka Azonto, as he prepares to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) lightweight title belt in USA against homeboy Teofimo Lopez at the Madisson Square Garden, New York in the USA, on Saturday.

The message, signed by the secretary general of the GBA, Patrick Johnson, noted that the GBA had been monitoring his level of preparations and training schedule in the build-up to the title defence and has no doubt that his capabilities to deal with any opposition the challenger might offer.

"The GBA is confident that you Richard Azonto Commey will successfully defend your belt and continue your forward march towards chalking many more successes in the ring," it said.

Meanwhile, the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) and the Friends of Boxing as well as the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have all sent goodwill messages to the IBF champion.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Power Outages Spreading in Nigeria
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.