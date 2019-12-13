Ghana: Baseball Tourney for School Kids

12 December 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Victor A. Buxton

Tema — More than 100 kids made of boys and girls converged at the Community 8 Number 3 School Park in Tema last Saturday for the first non-competitive baseball tournament for 11U players dubbed "Our kids, the game."

Six games were played in all within a stipulated six-and-a- half hours with each team playing two games apiece.

In the first round of games, Queen Esther Schools team recorded a 2 runs to 1 over Deks Educational Institute, while St Paul Methodist School managed a 2 run each against Trinity Lutheran School and Little Royals Community Club and Celestial School Complex ended 1 run apiece.

The last matches saw Queen Esther schools beating Royals by 3 runs to nothing with Deks securing victory over St Paul by 4 runs without responsewith Celestial overcoming Lutheran by 3 runs to nothing.

The event was organised by Youth Network Baseball and Softball Academic (YONBSA) in collaboration with Champion's Baseball Network (CBN).

In all, six participating teams from St Paul Methodist School, Deks Educational Institute, Celestial School Complex, Trinity Lutheran School, Queen Esther Schools and Little Royals Community Club from Tema and Ashaiman Assemblies, took part in the tournament.

Team Manager of Little Royals, Mr Hugo Banzini, congratulated the organisers for "such a thoughtful idea of sustaining the game in the kids."

Mr Banzini saidif such brilliant event was repeated at least twice a year with other games for the juniors and seniors,"then the country is on the good path of producing determined baseball players capable of competing in any competition."

The Team Manager called on Corporate Ghana and individuals to support baseball to develop well in the country.

The secretary of YONBSA, Justice R. Dornyo, said the sustenance and development of every programme depended on how solid nature of the foundation and its maintenance.

The secretary said in view of this, YONBSA focuses on whipping up interest in the game targeting the kids in the schools and the communities in Tema and its surroundings.

A significant aspect of the event, according to Dornyo, was the inclusion of girls alongside boys in most of the teams to send a strong signal that baseball is for all irrespective of one's gender.

He reiterated the commitment of YONBSA and CBN in sustaining the engagement of juveniles including girls on the game to keep the flames of the game burning in the country for many years.

Four out of the 15 girls that took part in the tournament and eight boys were awarded with baseball cups for their outstanding performance on the day.

Each team received a certificate of participation and recognition.

