Ghana: GFA Names Ghanaman Soccer Committee

The Ghana football Association (GFA) has named an eight-member committee to lead the rejuvenation and development of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The committee will be chaired by Daniel Awuah-Darko.

The full list of members of the committee are Daniel Awuah-Darko (Chairman) Kofi Abban, (Vice Chairman), Richard Anane (member), Nana Oduro Sarfo (Member), J.F Mensah (Member), Frank Nelson(Member), Rockson Cofie (Member) and Francis Oti Akenteng (Member).

The committee has the responsibility of formulating policies and programmes to be implemented by the GFA Secretariat and the Technical Directorate to fulfill the purpose of the Ghanaman centre.

The committee's main duty, according to the FA website, is to rejuvenate the Ghanaman Centre to achieve its purpose which includes but not limited to providing a base for all coaching and technical development by the GFA; being the training and preparation grounds for all national teams including Beach Soccer and Futsal, providing training for clubs and national team administrators and officials as well as providing training and technical assistance to clubs which compete in WAFU, CAF and FIFA club competitions.